Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $336,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,644,584 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a PE ratio of 120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

