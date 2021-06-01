First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

