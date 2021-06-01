State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $237.09 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.