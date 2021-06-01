Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.