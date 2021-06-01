State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 581 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Markel worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,225.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,095.86. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.