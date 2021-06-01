Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

