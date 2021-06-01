Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

