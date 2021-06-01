-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,604,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

