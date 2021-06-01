Diversified Trust Co Sells 386 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:STC opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

