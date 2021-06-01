Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,453.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,579.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,135.72. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,791 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.