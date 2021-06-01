First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 337.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.