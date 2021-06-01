Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.