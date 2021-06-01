Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 112,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86.

