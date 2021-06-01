Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Signature Bank worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $140,078,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $249.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.34.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

