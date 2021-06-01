Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 62,844 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Southwest Gas worth $46,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 66.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $422,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

