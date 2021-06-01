SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $45,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $129.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

