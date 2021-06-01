Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,285 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.