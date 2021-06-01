Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,759 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $52,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

