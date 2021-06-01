Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 16,722 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.