Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 20,859 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 296.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.27.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

