Financial Review: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) vs. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hayward alerts:

This table compares Hayward and Evoqua Water Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $875.40 million 6.72 $43.30 million N/A N/A Evoqua Water Technologies $1.43 billion 2.61 $113.65 million $0.58 53.66

Evoqua Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hayward.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hayward and Evoqua Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 1 7 0 2.88 Evoqua Water Technologies 0 1 4 1 3.00

Hayward currently has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.40%. Given Hayward’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and Evoqua Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward N/A N/A N/A Evoqua Water Technologies 4.58% 15.43% 4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Hayward on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. This segment also provides odor and corrosion control services for municipalities. It serves healthcare, pharmaceutical, light manufacturing, microelectronics, food and beverage, and power and chemical processing industries. The Applied Product Technologies segment offers advanced filtration and separation products, such as VAF self-cleaning filters, Ionpure technologies, and Vortisand systems; wastewater treatment technologies, including the BioMag systems, clarification systems, and odor control and sludge management solutions; disinfection solutions from chlorine to ultraviolet light and ozone technologies; electrocatalytic and materials, which include electro chlorination, cathodic protection, and anode products; and aquatics technologies and solutions. This segment serves recreational and commercial pool market. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, Singapore, Korea, and India. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.