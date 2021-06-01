Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 15,994 CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $5,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,185,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $742.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.50.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

