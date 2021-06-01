Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

