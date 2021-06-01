Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

