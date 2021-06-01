Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.80. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

