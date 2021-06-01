Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $72.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cryoport by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

