Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target at C$23.29

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.48. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.48. The firm has a market cap of C$786.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

