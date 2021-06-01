Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,840 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.