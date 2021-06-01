MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

