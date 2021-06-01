MAI Capital Management Invests $253,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,576,000 after buying an additional 122,627 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,166,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

