MAI Capital Management Invests $243,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

