PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Up 58.6% in May

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the April 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in PolarityTE by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.07. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.