Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the April 29th total of 127,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of PFHD opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Professional has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $139,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $312,425. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Professional by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Professional by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Professional by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

