Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 36.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RFDI opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter.

