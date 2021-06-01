MAI Capital Management Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,490,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $69,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 808,165 shares of company stock worth $59,977,759. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.