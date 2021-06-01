MAI Capital Management Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

