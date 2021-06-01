MAI Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

