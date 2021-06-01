MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,766 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

