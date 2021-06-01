Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumitomo Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SOHVY stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.