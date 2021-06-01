Securian Asset Management Inc Has $738,000 Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

