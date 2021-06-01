Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.