Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colfax were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

CFX stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

