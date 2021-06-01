Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 6,231 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.