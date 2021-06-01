GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 27,802 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 227.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

