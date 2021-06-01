GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,064 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.