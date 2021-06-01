GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,458 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $409.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

