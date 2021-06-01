GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $398,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.