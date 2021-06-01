Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,019 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CSX were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.