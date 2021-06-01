-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,125 shares of company stock worth $538,557. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 809.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101,805 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.