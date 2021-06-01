BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,072,849 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $899,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,646,973 shares of company stock valued at $301,848,753. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

